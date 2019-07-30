Export volumes up

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan exported products worth $9.979 billion in January-June 2019, which is a 15.2 percent growth compared to the same period of 2018, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan said in a message.

The share of the public sector in exports made up $6.218 billion, the private sector - $3.728 billion, and of individuals - more that $31 million.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan most of all exported oil and oil products, natural gas, electricity, fruits and vegetables.

The country exported 15.83 million tons of oil and 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas which recorded 16.7 and 82.7 percent growth, respectively, compared to the same period of 2018.

Also, within the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported approximately 521,000 tons of oil products in the amount of $261 million.

As for fruits and vegetables, the country exported 325,060 tons of them worth $318,370 million. These figures showed an increase of 8.47 percent in quantity and of 15.05 percent in monetary terms.

The most popular goods imported by Azerbaijan during the reporting period were various machines and mechanisms, vehicles and spare parts for them, ferrous metals and products from them, plastic and products from it, and pharmaceutical products.

As for Azerbaijan’s local production, since the beginning of 2019, the car industry of Azerbaijan has recorded the highest indicators of activity within the non-oil industry (production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers), 85.6 percent.

Manufacturers of beverages (78.8 percent), weaving industry (61.4 percent), furniture manufacturers (58.7 percent), manufacturers of rubber and plastic products (59.3 percent), paper and cardboard (34, 6 percent), chemical industry (32.6 percent), etc., also showed good indicators.

In general, in the first half of this year, foreign trade operations of Azerbaijan grew by almost 27.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018, reaching $16.994 billion. The surplus for the reporting period amounted to $2.963 billion, which showed a decrease of 25.95 percent in comparison with the same period last year ($4.002 billion).

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 2,397 types of goods and imported 6,862 types. 177 countries have become foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan. As many as 21,177 legal entities and individuals participated in the foreign economic activity in general (6,491 legal entities and 14,686 individuals).







