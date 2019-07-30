More than 110,000 properties registered in Azerbaijan in 2019

By Trend





The State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan held an extended meeting on the results of the first half of 2019 and upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

Speaking about the large-scale reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the chairman of the committee Kerem Hasanov noted that the principle of increasing the well-being of the citizen is at the center of the socio-economic policy.

According to the economic strategy and the instructions of the head of state, the committee continues to contribute to the implementation of reforms.

One of the important events in this direction is the opening of the "Space for the provision of property services" in early 2019, in which President Ilham Aliyev took part. In a short period of time since the beginning of its activities, about 120,000 citizens have already applied to the “Space”. The construction of new spaces for the provision of property services has already begun in Ganja and Khachmaz.

Work towards the creation of an information system called "National Space" is ongoing. A foreign consultant company with an international reputation was selected to participate in the development of technical conditions for the creation and integration of the system.

Measures are continuing to be taken in order to simplify the registration of real estate, introduce digitalization, and improve accessibility and satisfaction. The issuance of a relevant statement for one working day stimulates the registration of the property. Property rights were registered for 112,000 real estate objects during the first half of 2019.

Throughout the current year, the functionality of a single hotline (193) has been increased. Lines for calls in connection with registration and the cadastre have been created. A number of activities were carried out for the purpose of flexible management based on modern human resources, including meetings held in the regions and a principle formed for working with volunteers.

At the end of the meeting, Hasanov gave instructions on the tasks ahead and noted that it was necessary to act promptly for increasing the transparency of the process of interaction with citizens and ensuring their satisfaction.

Hasanov instructed to speed up work on the creation of the National Space information system. It was noted that new approaches in the field of privatization should be widely applied in order to attract local and foreign investors of various profiles.







