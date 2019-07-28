Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 15
1.7
July 22
1.7
July 16
1.7
July 23
1.7
July 17
1.7
July 24
1.7
July 18
1.7
July 25
1.7
July 19
1.7
July 26
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0118 manats or 0.62 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8985 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 15
1.9162
July 22
1.9069
July 16
1.9142
July 23
1.9027
July 17
1.9066
July 24
1.8947
July 18
1.9102
July 25
1.8929
July 19
1.9142
July 26
1.8951
Average weekly
1.9123
Average weekly
1.8985
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.37 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 15
0.0269
July 22
0.0270
July 16
0.0271
July 23
0.0270
July 17
0.0270
July 24
0.0269
July 18
0.0270
July 25
0.0269
July 19
0.0271
July 26
0.0269
Average weekly
0.027
Average weekly
0.0269
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0021 percent or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2984 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 15
0.2968
July 22
0.3002
July 16
0.2974
July 23
0.2989
July 17
0.2976
July 24
0.2973
July 18
0.2991
July 25
0.2977
July 19
0.3019
July 26
0.2981
Average weekly
0.2986
Average weekly
0.2984