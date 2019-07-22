Agricultural cooperation with Georgia, Turkey to expand

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The large-scale energy and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in the region have further increased the economic strength of all three countries.

There is great potential between the countries to boost relations in various fields, in particular, in agriculture.

Three countries are ready to make joint efforts to increase the cooperation in this sphere as the current trade volume between the countries in agriculture is not at the desired level.

Prospects of implementation of joint projects in the field of agriculture were highlighted at a trilateral meeting held in Ankara between the delegations of the Ministries of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in various fields of agriculture.

During the meeting, the work done on protection and development of small and medium-sized farmers in all three countries was discussed.

The sides agreed to carry out joint research to further develop small and medium-sized farms in the future, and jointly use successful experience gained in each country in this area.

It was noted that, along with other areas, the countries have high-level cooperation in the agrarian sector.

Such meetings play an important role in the exchange of experiences and innovations for the further development of the agricultural sector in all three countries.

Firdovsi Fikratzade, Director of the Azerbaijan Agricultural Research Center, Leyla Mammadova, Director of State Agro Trade Company, and Rashad Karimov, Director of Procurement and Supply Department of State Agro Trade Company, attended the meeting, which was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkey.

Every year, economic and trade relations between the three countries diversify and cover new areas.

Last year the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $3.4 billion. Azerbaijan imported goods worth almost $1.6 billion from Turkey, while exports to Turkey reached $1.8 billion.

At the same time, the trade between Georgia and Azerbaijan reached $1.1 billion in 2018. Georgian exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $502.7 million, while Azerbaijan exported goods worth $586 million to Georgia.