Car production records remarkable growth

Since the beginning of 2019, the car industry has confidently become one of the most active spheres within the non-oil industry.

The figure for production of cars in Azerbaijan amounted to 1,112 units in the first half of 2019, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan told local media.

The committee noted that production of cars increased by 8.5 times compared to the same period of 2018. This growth is due to the fact that the production of cars in Azerbaijan resumed in April 2018.

As for the entire 2018, approximately 1,000 cars were sold, while about 500 cars were sold in the first two months of 2019. If last year 40 percent accounted for purchases by government agencies and 60 percent - by the population, now this ratio has changed. This year, only 15 percent account for government agencies, while 85 percent account for the share of the population.

According to statistics, in January this year, 89 cars were produced, February - 87, March - 107, April - 153, May - 490, June – 186 cars. As of July 1, there are 205 cars in the warehouses.

As for production of tractors, 747 tractors for various purposes were manufactured in Azerbaijan (fall 11 percent). As of July 1, there are 264 units of tractors in the warehouses of the country.

There are currently three car manufacturing plants in Azerbaijan. Khazar plant in Neftchala, Ganja Automobile Plant and a plant in Nakhchivan.

It is noteworthy that Khazar car plant which has been operating since March produced over 1,600 cars and there is a plan to produce 3,000 cars in 2019.

The country’s Ganja Automobile Plant is manufacturing trucks of Belarusian and Russian companies. Ganja Automobile Plant is the largest assembly plant of Belarusian tractors outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

In addition, another plant opened in Nakhchivan in 2010 assembles eight models of Lifan passenger cars designed by China’s Lifan Group, which provides all the necessary spare parts for cars to the plant, so they may be assembled in Azerbaijan under the direct supervision of Chinese automotive specialists.