Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Some 112.1 million tons of cargo were transported in Azerbaijan in January-June 2019, which is 1.6 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee’s report.

In the total volume of goods transported in January-June 2019, 64.5 percent of goods were transported by vehicles, 26.5 percent - by pipelines, 6.2 percent - by railway, 2.7 percent - by ships and 0.1 percent - by planes.

The volume of cargo transported by private sector vehicles increased by 2.3 percent, and amounted to 81.9 percent of this sector.

As many as 967.3 million people were carried by passenger transport in January-June 2019, which is 1.5 percent more than in the same period of 2018. The majority (87.7 percent) of the passengers were transported by vehicles, 12.1 percent - by metro, and the remainder - by other types of transport.

Some 7 million tons of cargo and 1.6 million passengers were carried by railway in January-June 2019, which is 3.2 percent and 21.8 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

On average, the number of loaded railcars amounted to 283, unloaded – 387 per day. The average daily load of railcars in the northern direction of the railway amounted to 11,200 tons, in the western direction – 4,300 tons, in the southern direction – 700 tons.

Some 3.052 million tons of cargo were transported by ships in January-June 2019, which is 28.9 percent less than in the same period of 2018. Some 33.7 percent of the transported cargo accounted for oil cargo. The volume of cargo handled in the Azerbaijani ports in January-June 2019 amounted to 3.997 million tons, 91.6 percent of which accounted for transit cargo (3.663 million tons).

As of July 1, 2019, the volume of cargo remaining in the ports reached 119,500 tons.

The number of passengers transported by ships increased by 20.3 percent and reached 8,900 people in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

In January-June 2019, 72.2 million tons of cargo were transported by vehicles, which by 2.5 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

Some 848 million people were transported by vehicles (an increase of 1.9 percent in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018). Some 96 percent of the passengers were transported by buses and 4 percent - by taxi. Cargo turnover increased by 2.5 percent, while passenger turnover – by 2 percent.

Some 116.6 million people were transported by metro, which is 1.5 percent less compared to the same period of 2018.

In January-June 2019, some 1.127 million passengers were transported by planes, which is 6.3 percent more than in the same period of 2018, and 0.1 percent of the transportation by planes accounted for the private sector. Cargo transportation by planes decreased by 5.9 percent and reached 94,300 tons for the year.