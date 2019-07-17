Registration of juridical person in e-agriculture information system launches

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The development of agriculture is constantly in the spotlight of the Azerbaijani government. The competitiveness of local agricultural products is growing and export opportunities are expanding. In most areas of the agricultural sector, production increases with the direct and indirect support of the state.

Moreover, the country has enough potential and capabilities to use extensive and intensive ways of development to achieve goals which have been set in the agriculture sector.

Favorable conditions exist for the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, such as fertile land and climate. Plant growing prevails over animal husbandry. Some 61 percent of agricultural production is crop production, while livestock accounts for 39 percent.

The Agriculture Ministry has recently introduced the e-agriculture information system, which targets proximity to farmers, transparent and effective management, as well as introduction of innovations.

Vugar Huseynov, Head of the Public Relations and Information Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture said registration of legal persons in e-agriculture information system has commenced.

Huseynov noted that 149 juridical persons are expected to be registered in the system and the process of integrating information on the agricultural activities of juridical persons into the system will be accomplished within a month.

He also added that the system included information on agricultural activities of 313,377 farmers until July 17.

“As many as 313,792 agricultural farms have been registered up to now, in particular in Sabirabad (15,744), Khachmaz (12,569), Jalilabad (11,385), Barda (11,187), Sheki (10,447), Imishli (10,306) and Saatli (10,217),” Huseynov pointed out.