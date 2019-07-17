Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan ink Cooperation Program in legal sphere

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

A delegation led by Walid bin Mohammed Al-Sama'ani, Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was on visit to Azerbaijan to familiarize with the judicial system and the reforms being carried out in the country.

As part of visit, the Cooperation Program was signed between the Ministries of Justice of two countries on July 15, which is a practical document on the implementation of the inter-ministerial Memorandum of Understanding.

The document envisages the organization of joint events, including reciprocal visits to familiarize with the justice and judicial systems, organization of consultations on international best practices, information exchange on innovations in the field of justice, organization of video conferences and study tours to train justice workers and judges.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan are developing constantly in many spheres, and both countries attach great importance to the cooperation in the field of justice.

Early this year, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the Ministries of Justice of the two countries during the visit of Fikrat Mammadov, Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan, to Saudi Arabia. This document was approved by the presidential decree dated on March 12, 2019.

The delegation was informed on innovations and large-scale reforms carried out in the country’s judicial legal system, on the presidential decree dated on April 3, 2019, as a new stage in this area.

Walid bin Mohammed Al-Sama'ani emphasized that he intends to develop relations in the field of justice, as well as in all other areas, and will make all efforts for this.

He expressed great interest in innovations in the field of justice and the judicial system of Azerbaijan. Referring to the reforms implemented in this area in Saudi Arabia, he stressed the importance of sharing experiences.

During the conversation, the bitter realities of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also highlighted.

In his words, demonstrating a fair and principled position on conflict resolution, Saudi Arabia supports the right position of Azerbaijan. He noted that Saudi Arabia’s position in relation to Azerbaijan is unchanged, and the Kingdom always supports the country.

At the meeting, a special electronic notarial portfolio, equipped with Arabic-language software was presented to the delegation, which allows performing notary services in any place, printing and submitting documents. Innovative products of Azerbaijan were approved and recognized as useful.

On the same day, the guests got acquainted with various registries, electronic systems and other information resources of the Ministry.

The delegation led by Walid bin Mohammed Al-Sama'ani also met with Novruz Mammadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

Mammadov highlighted good relations between two countries in many areas, including in the field of justice.

“Friendship and partnership between our countries and peoples have been further strengthened thanks to the high-level reciprocal visits and ongoing negotiations,” he said.

He pointed to the good potential for expanding ties in various sectors of the economy, including in tourism and agriculture, and stressed the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Mammadov praised Saudi Arabia’s support for Azerbaijan’s fair position in the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Walid bin Mohammed Al-Sama'ani, in turn, emphasized that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to the cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres.

Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries’ justice ministries earlier this year, he noted the signing of cooperation program on July 15.

He said the delegation familiarized with the country’s information resources, including the E-court information system, in the field of justice. “The purpose of our visit is to contribute to the expansion of ties in various fields,” he said adding that there are good opportunities for cooperation in the field of the judicial system and legislation.

On the same day, the delegation also visited the Yasamal District Court, got acquainted with the modern infrastructure and the use of the E- Court information system.

During the visit, official meetings with the delegation were also held at the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court as well as the Prosecutor General's Office.








