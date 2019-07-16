Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover for January-May 2019 exceeds $14B

By Trend





In January-May 2019, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $14.07 billion, including exports worth $8.24 billion and imports worth $5.83 billion. As such, the trade surplus made up $2.4 billion, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee.

The foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan at actual prices increased by 16.5 percent compared to January-May 2018. In real terms, turnover increased by 6.8 percent, imports by 20.4 percent, and exports by 0.4 percent.

In January-May 2019, individuals and legal entities of Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with their partners from 174 countries. Products were exported to 102 countries and imported from 163 countries.

According to the State Customs Committee, the main exports were made to Italy (28 percent), Turkey (11.4 percent) and China (7 percent), while top importers included Switzerland (14.2 percent), Russia (14 percent) and Turkey (9.7 percent).

Exports of non-oil products from Azerbaijan made up $786.6 million during the same period, which is 17.8 percent more than in the same period last year. The main importers in this product category were Russia (33.2 percent), Turkey (23 percent), and Georgia (9.8 percent).