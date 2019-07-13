Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 1
1.7
July 8
1.7
July 2
1.7
July 9
1.7
July 3
1.7
July 10
1.7
July 4
1.7
July 11
1.7
July 5
1.7
July 12
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0066 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.911 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 1
1.9293
July 8
1.9096
July 2
1.9190
July 9
1.9070
July 3
1.9190
July 10
1.9053
July 4
1.9186
July 11
1.9170
July 5
1.9178
July 12
1.9162
Average weekly
1.9193
Average weekly
1.9110
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 1
0.0270
July 8
0.0267
July 2
0.0270
July 9
0.0267
July 3
0.0268
July 10
0.0266
July 4
0.0269
July 11
0.0270
July 5
0.0268
July 12
0.0270
Average weekly
0.0269
Average weekly
0.0268
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 percent or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2975 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 1
0.2964
July 8
0.2957
July 2
0.3006
July 9
0.2965
July 3
0.3005
July 10
0.2964
July 4
0.3029
July 11
0.2998
July 5
0.3028
July 12
0.2989
Average weekly
0.3006
Average weekly
0.2975