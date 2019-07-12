Which goods fell in price in Azerbaijan in January-June 2019?

By Trend





The prices for consumer goods and services increased by 2.5 percent in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee on July 12.

The prices for food, beverages and tobacco products increased by 2.7 percent, non-food items - by 1.3 percent, while the cost of paid services to the population increased by 3.2 percent.

The prices for consumer goods and services in June decreased by 0.5 percent compared to May. The prices for food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 1.1 percent, while the prices for non-food products and services did not change.

The prices for beef, lamb, fish, eggs, bananas, sour cherries, sweet cherries, alder, apricots, peaches, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, beets, carrots, onions, potatoes, and energy drinks decreased during the month.

At the same time, prices for rice, buckwheat, pasta, chicken, sausages, yogurt, sour cream, cheese, cottage cheese, butter and vegetable oil, lemons, strawberries, chestnuts, greens, sugar and granulated sugar, coffee, tea, cocoa, ice cream, and mineral drinks increased.

The prices for other services have not greatly changed.