Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 11 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 53.04 manats to 2,421.5990 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3476 manats to 25.9964 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 27.999 manats to 1,407.3195 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 80.189 manats to 2,713.9990 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 11, 2019 July 10, 2019 Gold XAU 2,421.5990 2,368.5590 Silver XAG 25.9964 25.6488 Platinum XPT 1,407.3195 1,379.3205 Palladium XPD 2,713.9990 2,633.8100