Russia’s Uralkhimmash expects to return to Azerbaijani market

Russian industrial equipment manufacturer Uralkhimmash intends to resume cooperation with Azerbaijani enterprises and supply its products to the Azerbaijani market, CEO of the company Aleksandr Maksimov said at the INNOPROM exhibition, Trend reports.

According to CEO, the company, based in Yekaterinburg, is expanding supplies of equipment in Russia, and plans to return to the markets of Azerbaijan and Japan.

Until the early 2000s, Uralkhimmash supplied its products to Azerbaijan. According to the available information, the last time such contacts took place was in 2004, when a batch of equipment (six baker’s yeast separators) was sent to Azerbaijan’s Azermaya company.

Given the active cooperation of the petrochemical industry of Azerbaijan (in which SOCAR is leading) with Russia’s Gazprombank, Uralkhimmash’s intentions may be fruitful. The bank is the majority shareholder of the Yekaterinburg enterprise.