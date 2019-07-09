Customs contributions to Azerbaijan’s state budget increase

By Trend





The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 331.663 million manats to the state budget in June 2019, which is 13.1 percent more than in the same period in 2018, Trend reports with reference to SCC on July 8.

Revenues to the state budget through the State Customs Committee are formed in four areas: customs duties, value added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

In June 2019, revenues were as follows: from custom duties – 80.02 million manats, or 24.1 percent out of the total value of revenues; from VAT – 227.7 million manats (68.7 percent), excise duties – 20.6 million manats (6.2 percent), and from road tax - 3.3 million manats (slightly over 1 percent).

In January-June 2019, the revenues from customs duties increased by 17.4 percent, from VAT by 27.8 percent, from excise duties by 1.8 times, and from road tax increased by 16.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

In January-June 2019, contributions of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to the state budget amounted to 2.065 billion manats, which is by 27.6 percent more than in the same period last year.

($1=1.7 AZN on July 8)