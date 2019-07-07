TODAY.AZ / Business

Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan

07 July 2019 [13:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year, 1,009,139.8 hectares were allocated for cereals, of which 677,793 hectares for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Grain crops were harvested on a territory of ??871,488 hectares, including barley (330,288 hectares) and wheat (541,200 hectares). As of July 6, 2,768,652 tons of grain were harvested in the country, with the average yield per hectare being 31.8 centners.

Grain harvesting was completed in Aghdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Aghjabadi districts. Barley harvesting is nearing completion in Aghdash, Kurdamir, Tartar and Fuzuli districts.

As such, 15,830 hectares of the 16,036 hectares of area sown with wheat in Aghsu District has already been harvested, along with 17 840 hectares of the 20 039 hectares of area sown with barley. Barley yields in the region amounted to 31 centners per hectare, and wheat yields to 32.6 centners per hectare.

In Shaki District, 21,526.3 hectares of the 21,680 hectares of area sown with barley has already been harvested, along with 38,930 hectares of the 45,962 hectares of area sown with wheat. The yield in the area for barley and wheat is 34.3 and 33.7 centners per hectare, respectively. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Aghdash, Beylagan, and Tartar districts.

District

Wheat

Barley

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Yield

(in centners)

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Yield

(in centners)

Absheron

307

220

19.0

761

730

12.5

Aghdam

12,228

12,228

39.0

2,215

2,215

35.5

Aghdash

4,273

4,262

25.1

11,630

11,630

24.1

Aghjabadi

22,503

22,503

37.1

6,672

6,672

32.7

Aghsu

20,039

17,840

32.6

16,036

15,830

31.0

Balakan

1,215

1,209

28.0

458

458

28.7

Beylagan

11,148

10,666

35.2

1,765

1,765

29.2

Barda

9,041

9,041

44.3

2,601

2,601

38.9

Bilasuvar

13,713

13,557

32.0

16,456

16,456

30.5

Jabrayil

2,430

2,430

35.0

550

550

30.5

Jalilabad

54,907.5

48,522

37.2

4,509.1

4,485

35.0

Fuzuli

28,621

27,859

31.6

8,505

8,505

29.0

Goranboy

8,235

8,210

31.0

13,750

13,750

29.0

Goychay

8,740

8,740

30.0

6,851

6,851

30.5

Hajigabul

25,925

20,676

19.0

11,008

9,967

30.9

Imishli

12,715.5

12,716

38.7

6,322

6,322

34.2

Ismayilli

23,200

17,503

37.6

6,173

6,027

31.7

Kurdamir

18,120

18,073

34.5

29,926

29,926

33.3

Gakh

10,934

10,579

30.2

2,881

2,881

26.2

Gazakh

8,305

7,747

37.2

4,250

4,228

24.9

Masalli

15,790

14,100

33.0

4,400

4,200

32.0

Neftchala

7,496

7,496

23.1

2,786

2,786

21.4

Oghuz

7,792.2

7,792

33.2

31,404

31,404

26.8

Saatli

11,969

11,250

31.0

4,118

4,100

30.8

Sabirabad

19,044

19,044

42.9

5,822

5,822

36.2

Salyan

15,536

15,536

41.1

9,600

9,600

37.7

Samukh

6,817

6,817

41.8

9,917

9,917

36.2

Siyazan

5,941

5,941

32.6

3,681.5

3,676

35.3

