Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year, 1,009,139.8 hectares were allocated for cereals, of which 677,793 hectares for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.
Grain crops were harvested on a territory of ??871,488 hectares, including barley (330,288 hectares) and wheat (541,200 hectares). As of July 6, 2,768,652 tons of grain were harvested in the country, with the average yield per hectare being 31.8 centners.
Grain harvesting was completed in Aghdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Aghjabadi districts. Barley harvesting is nearing completion in Aghdash, Kurdamir, Tartar and Fuzuli districts.
As such, 15,830 hectares of the 16,036 hectares of area sown with wheat in Aghsu District has already been harvested, along with 17 840 hectares of the 20 039 hectares of area sown with barley. Barley yields in the region amounted to 31 centners per hectare, and wheat yields to 32.6 centners per hectare.
In Shaki District, 21,526.3 hectares of the 21,680 hectares of area sown with barley has already been harvested, along with 38,930 hectares of the 45,962 hectares of area sown with wheat. The yield in the area for barley and wheat is 34.3 and 33.7 centners per hectare, respectively. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Aghdash, Beylagan, and Tartar districts.
District
Wheat
Barley
Sown, ha
Harvested, ha
Yield
(in centners)
Sown, ha
Harvested, ha
Yield
(in centners)
Absheron
307
220
19.0
761
730
12.5
Aghdam
12,228
12,228
39.0
2,215
2,215
35.5
Aghdash
4,273
4,262
25.1
11,630
11,630
24.1
Aghjabadi
22,503
22,503
37.1
6,672
6,672
32.7
Aghsu
20,039
17,840
32.6
16,036
15,830
31.0
Balakan
1,215
1,209
28.0
458
458
28.7
Beylagan
11,148
10,666
35.2
1,765
1,765
29.2
Barda
9,041
9,041
44.3
2,601
2,601
38.9
Bilasuvar
13,713
13,557
32.0
16,456
16,456
30.5
Jabrayil
2,430
2,430
35.0
550
550
30.5
Jalilabad
54,907.5
48,522
37.2
4,509.1
4,485
35.0
Fuzuli
28,621
27,859
31.6
8,505
8,505
29.0
Goranboy
8,235
8,210
31.0
13,750
13,750
29.0
Goychay
8,740
8,740
30.0
6,851
6,851
30.5
Hajigabul
25,925
20,676
19.0
11,008
9,967
30.9
Imishli
12,715.5
12,716
38.7
6,322
6,322
34.2
Ismayilli
23,200
17,503
37.6
6,173
6,027
31.7
Kurdamir
18,120
18,073
34.5
29,926
29,926
33.3
Gakh
10,934
10,579
30.2
2,881
2,881
26.2
Gazakh
8,305
7,747
37.2
4,250
4,228
24.9
Masalli
15,790
14,100
33.0
4,400
4,200
32.0
Neftchala
7,496
7,496
23.1
2,786
2,786
21.4
Oghuz
7,792.2
7,792
33.2
31,404
31,404
26.8
Saatli
11,969
11,250
31.0
4,118
4,100
30.8
Sabirabad
19,044
19,044
42.9
5,822
5,822
36.2
Salyan
15,536
15,536
41.1
9,600
9,600
37.7
Samukh
6,817
6,817
41.8
9,917
9,917
36.2
Siyazan
5,941
5,941
32.6
3,681.5
3,676
35.3
URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/184248.html
Print version
Views: 158
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
See Also
Most Popular