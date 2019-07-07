Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year, 1,009,139.8 hectares were allocated for cereals, of which 677,793 hectares for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Grain crops were harvested on a territory of ??871,488 hectares, including barley (330,288 hectares) and wheat (541,200 hectares). As of July 6, 2,768,652 tons of grain were harvested in the country, with the average yield per hectare being 31.8 centners.

Grain harvesting was completed in Aghdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Aghjabadi districts. Barley harvesting is nearing completion in Aghdash, Kurdamir, Tartar and Fuzuli districts.

As such, 15,830 hectares of the 16,036 hectares of area sown with wheat in Aghsu District has already been harvested, along with 17 840 hectares of the 20 039 hectares of area sown with barley. Barley yields in the region amounted to 31 centners per hectare, and wheat yields to 32.6 centners per hectare.

In Shaki District, 21,526.3 hectares of the 21,680 hectares of area sown with barley has already been harvested, along with 38,930 hectares of the 45,962 hectares of area sown with wheat. The yield in the area for barley and wheat is 34.3 and 33.7 centners per hectare, respectively. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Aghdash, Beylagan, and Tartar districts.