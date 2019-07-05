SOCAR, UNDP to define priority projects on energy efficiency

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Ecology and environmental protection was high on agenda at a meeting between SOCAR and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as the sides intended to define key priority projects in this regard.

UNDP has been cooperating with Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR for a long time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country and increase energy efficiency in its key enterprises.

Now the sides are interested to interact on climate change, energy efficiency, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and all joint environmental projects.

This support is carried out through the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

NAMAs aims to support SOCAR in the implementation of Climate Change Strategy. The project envisages the expansion of measures to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases.

Rovnag Abdullayev, SOCAR’s President, and Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan, discussed on July 4 the modernization of gas pipelines following the action plan on nationally appropriate mitigation actions to ensure the emission of hydrocarbons in the consumer sector of Azerbaijan.

They also mulled the prospects for joint work in projects to clean up oil-contaminated soil and water treatment, greenery in cleaned areas and prospects for the joint development of projects.

The National action plan to reduce carbon emissions in the fuel and energy complex of Azerbaijan, designed for five years, is implemented by SOCAR and UNDP since 2015.

Azerbaijan set a goal to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere by 35 percent by 2030.

The country also implements EU4Climate regional project together with European Union (EU) to combat the climate change. The project envisages contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation, development towards a low-emissions and climate-resilient economy as well as harmonization of national legislation in accordance with the respective EU acquits as provided by bilateral agreements with the EU and in the context of Energy Community Treaty.

The project at a cost of 830,000 euros will also ensure the mobilization of climate finance to deal with the threat of climate change.

By the implementation of future projects with UNDP, more investments will be directed to energy-saving and low-carbon technologies in the country.



