Grain harvest volumes disclosed

The successfully implemented agrarian reforms, implementation of the third State Program on the socio-economic development of regions, and improvement of regional and rural infrastructure shows the significance of the development of such an industry as grain growing, on which Azerbaijan’s food security largely depends.

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan. This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain were sown in Azerbaijan, of which 677,793 hectares are allocated for wheat, and 331,346.8 hectares - for barley, according to Agriculture Ministry.

As of June 29, grain was harvested on the territory of 740,090 hectares: barley - on 315,978.4 hectares, and wheat - on 424,141.4 hectares.

In total, up to today, over 2,380,085 tons of grain has been harvested in the country; the average yield per hectare is 32.2 centners.

Harvesting of barley in Barda, Zardab, Ujar, Yevlakh, Sabirabad, Saatli, Salyan, Bilasuvar, Kurdamir, Aghdam, Terter, Balakan, Gakh, Neftchala, Imishli, Fuzuli, Masalli and Khizi regions has already been completed. In Beylagan, Goranboy, Jalilabad, Goychay and Agdash regions barley harvesting nears completion.

In particular, 11,515 hectares have already been harvested from the 11,630 hectares of barley in Agdash. Barley yield in the region is 24.1 centners per hectare. In Goychay region, 6,847 hectares have already been harvested from the 6,851 hectares of barley. Barley yield there is 30.5 centners per hectare.

Sheki, Hajigabul and Agsu regions show high results in barley harvesting.

It is noteworthy that in 2018, 3.31 million tons of grain and leguminous crops were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 13 percent more than in 2017.

It is also noteworthy that last year, Azerbaijan imported about 1 million tons of wheat worth $205,967. According to the data provided by State Customs Committee, the imports recorded a decrease of 193,528 tons or 15.2 percent year-on-year, or of $21,200, 9.3 percent in money terms. Wheat imports accounted for 1.8 percent of the country's total imports.

Azerbaijan plans to develop grain growing by intensive ways, in particular, by attracting new and innovative technologies, which will increase productivity, as well as by building the appropriate infrastructure and improving human resources.