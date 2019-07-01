ICT innovation clusters to be created

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The innovative reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan in high technology and telecommunications spheres within framework of the Sustainable Development Concept are an important part of the strategic map and this process continues, Ramin Guluzade, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, said at the UN Public Service Forum.

The forum was co-organized in Baku by the United Nations and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

Speaking about the active digital transformation of modern technologies, Guluzade said that the purpose of these technologies is improvement and raise of the quality of the public administration system, and emphasized the development of cloud technologies in Azerbaijan which meet modern trends and challenges in the field of revolutionary innovations.

Furthermore, the minister noted that the introduction of cloud technologies is one of the important trends in the sustainable economic development.

"The development of e-government system and the transition to digital transformation are crucial steps for the implementation of the governmental concept for the development of cloud technologies," Guluzade noted.

He added that successful promotion of the e-government strategy also depends on implementation of the project on the use of cloud technologies and added that transition to the digital government facilitates decrease in the state spending and budgetary fund.

"The preparation is currently underway to create a DATA-center for the transfer of the government’s database to the cloud system," he said. "A plan for the transition to the "government cloud" is being prepared. In parallel, the innovative clusters are planned to be created for the improvement and application of information technologies.”

Afterwards, the minister stated the coordination between the private sector and governmental structures is necessary for establishment of innovation clusters, which will create new opportunities for the successful implementation of an innovative model to enhance cloud technologies and introduce the “government cloud”.

"The development of an innovative state strategy, which has been indicated within the strategic roadmap, is planned to be developed for these purposes," the minister added.