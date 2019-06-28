Country's DOST concept presented in Moscow

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan strives to further improve the quality of services in the field of labor, employment, social protection and rehabilitation.

In this regard, DOST (Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) centers are created to render state social services through operational simplified procedures.

Azerbaijan presented the DOST concept in Moscow at the 3rd Forum of Regional Social Innovations.

The event focused on the issues of the use of IT-technologies in the social sphere, their impact on the processes of public administration and services, as well as potential risks, advantages and possible consequences of the use of digital technologies, etc.

During the forum, Emil Hajiyev, DOST Board Deputy Chairman, made a presentation on the DOST concept.

The event participants showed great interest to the DOST project, which is a successful innovation initiative of Azerbaijan in the sphere of state social services.

The forum was attended by ministers of several countries, governors, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, business structures, expert communities related to the social sphere, and volunteer organizations.

The DOST centers are created to provide a significant part of state social services (labor and employment, types of social security, pensions, social insurance and other services) through operational simplified procedures.

It should be noted that the first DOST center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population was opened in May 2019 in Yasamal district, Baku.

The citizens will be provided with 126 services in the fields of employment, labor, disability and social protection based on a single-window principle.

The citizens will be notified in advance of the right to use these or other services through digital systems or use of social security in the centers (pensions, benefits, social assistance, etc.). The notification will be sent to e-mail and messages. That is, a citizen, without going anywhere, for example, can get information about the availability of the right to receive a pension or social benefit. Persons can also be notified in a proactive way about the result of assessing their disability.

As many as 31 DOST centers are planned to be created in Baku and regions by 2025: five in Baku, two in Sumgayit and Ganja, and the rest in other regions of the country. The services will be rendered to 2.8 million people.



