Car production grows in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The output in production of machinery and equipment, other vehicles, cars, trailers and semi-trailers amounted to 91.7 million manats in Azerbaijan in January-May 2018, Trendreports on June 28.

The production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 63.9 percent, machinery and equipment production – by 15.8 percent, while the production of other vehicles decreased by 1.8 percent in January-May 2018 compared to the same period of 2018.

During the reporting period, 631 tractors and 926 cars were produced.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 28)