Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 27 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 50.201 manats to 2,391.0840 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3974 manats to 25.9233 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.499 manats to 1,382.4315 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 0.4675 manats to 2,599.0025 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 27, 2019 June 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,391.0840 2,441.2850 Silver XAG 25.9233 26.3207 Platinum XPT 1,382.4315 1,384.9305 Palladium XPD 2,599.0025 2,599.4700