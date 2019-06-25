Local licorice to be supplied to Israel

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Azexport portal continues to present local non-traditional export products to foreign markets.

Azerbaijan starts exporting licorice to Israel, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said in a message.

At the invitation of the Azexport portal, representatives of the Israeli company F&C Licorice Group visited Azerbaijan and met with one of the licorice producers in the country.

According to the initial agreement, Azerbaijani supplier will export 2,500-3,000 tons of high quality licorice products to Israel starting from the next season.

Azerbaijan annually produces 6,000-7,000 tons of dried and pressed high quality licorice products low in ochratoxin A. The product is mainly exported to countries such as China, Singapore, India, Israel and Iran, but is also used to meet domestic demand.

At the same time, Israeli representatives were provided with information on Azerbaijan's favorable investment environment, as well as proposals for the establishment of licorice reception and processing centers in the future within the framework of joint cooperation.

The licorice grows in southern Europe and Asia, and is used in both food and medicine. It has many health benefits and has been used in several medicinal herbs and folk remedies due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

It helps in the treatment of constipation, cancer, heartburn, stomach ulcers, inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestinal leakage. Licorice is also used as an additive in tobacco products. Some people consume it to treat sore throat, cough, bronchitis, and infections caused by bacteria or viruses.

Excess licorice can cause side effects in the form of high blood pressure, low potassium levels, brain damage and even paralysis.

Medicines based on licorice root are widely used in the treatment of diseases of the respiratory tract and cardiovascular system, inflammatory processes in the stomach, constipation, metabolic disorders and hormonal disorders, in atherosclerosis, to reduce the fragility of blood vessels and cleanse the body of toxic substances.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Israel amounted to $1.3 billion in 2018. Almost the whole trade turnover accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Israel.

It should be noted that Azexport portal, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes local products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.