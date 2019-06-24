Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%

By Trend





In April 2019, the total value of deposits in Azerbaijan amounted to 22.13 billion manats, which is 9.6 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In particular, the value of deposits of non-financial organizations increased by 11.7 percent compared to April 2018 (10.561 billion manats), reaching 11.8 billion manats. The total value of deposits of legal entities in April 2019 reached 13.42 billion manats.

Meanwhile, the value of deposits of individuals rose by 10.6, reaching 8.72 billion manats.

As of April 2019, deposits in foreign currency amounted to 14.21 billion manats (64.2 percent of total deposits), which is 0.01 percent less than in the same period last year.

A significant increase is also observed in the deposits in national currency. Their value increased by 32.2 percent compared to April last year, reaching 7.9 billion manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on June 6)