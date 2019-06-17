Azerbaijan, Russia hold round table discussions on development of cross-border co-op

By Trend

The opportunities of cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized business, especially in border regions, the implementation of joint projects, were discussed during the event, organized in Makhachkala city (Dagestan, Russia), Trend reports referring to the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Regional Development of Dagestan Gadjamin Ramaldanov, acting director general of the Dagestan Development Corporation OJSC Rinat Turabov, representatives of the Azerbaijan Association of Pomegranate Manufacturers and Exporters and Bine Agro LLC, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and Russia took part in round table discussions, organized by the Agency and the Small and Medium-Sized Business Corporation.

While speaking at the event, chairman of the board of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov stressed that development of entrepreneurship is a priority for Azerbaijan and Russia.

“The role of SMEs in the development of national economies has increased,” he said. “The Agency sees great potential in the development of cross-border cooperation and local companies are invited to it.”

Executive Director of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Corporation Alexander Braverman spoke about the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia, the changes made to the legislation in this sphere, opportunities for cooperation between the Russian and Azerbaijani SMEs.

The round table discussions were organized in connection with the implementation of the measures envisaged by the Memorandum of Understanding and the Road Map signed between the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Corporation in 2018.

The first such round table discussions were organized in Baku within the 9th Azerbaijani-Russian interregional forum in 2018.



