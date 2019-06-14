Volume of problem loans down

By Azernews





Comparing the statistics of problem loans, this April there is a positive decrease of 12 percent in their share compared to April 2018, reads a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The report says that the volume of problem loans has dropped by 205 million and amounted to 1.5 billion manats ($0.88 billion). The share of overdue loans for the same period went down from 14.5 to 11.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the total loan portfolio rose by 10.1 percent and reached 13.01 billion manats ($7.65 billion). The share of state-owned banks amounted to 2.13 billion manats ($1.25 billion), 16.4 percent of the total share, with the share of private banks amounting to 10.5 billion manats ($6.17 billion), 81 percent of the total share, and of non-bank credit organizations (NGOs) to 336.6 million manats ($198 billion), 2.6 percent of the total share.

The volume of loans in national currency in April 2019 was 8.37 billion manats ($4.92 billion), an increase of 16.5 percent compared to April 2018, and their share in the loan portfolio of banks reached 64.3 percent.

Loans in a foreign currency were issued in the amount of 4.64 billion ($2.73 billion) in manat equivalent, an increase of 0.2 percent compared to April 2018, with a specific weight of 35.7 percent.

The volume of short-term loans was recorded at 2,61 billion manats ($1.53 billion) and of long-term loans – 10,41 billion manats ($6.122 billion).

As for the distribution of the loan portfolio by sectors of the economy in April 2019, the highest share of loans allocated to households sector, which made 42.4 percent of the total loan portfolio, while construction and property sector showed the lowest figure, only 2.7 percent.

Other sectors such as trade and services, transport and communication sectors made up 17.5 and 9.8 percent of loan portfolio, respectively.

