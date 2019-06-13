Minister: Azerbaijan - EU’s main partner in South Caucasus

By Trend





The EU investments in Azerbaijan’s economy amount to more than $33 billion, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters at the fifth EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that Azerbaijan’s investments in the economy of the EU countries amount to $15 billion.

The minister noted that relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are rapidly developing, adding that Azerbaijan is the main partner of the EU in the South Caucasus.

“About 78 percent of EU trade with the countries of the South Caucasus accounts for Azerbaijan, and 42 percent of Azerbaijan’s trade accounts for the EU,” the minister said.

He also noted that about 1,000 companies and businessmen are participating in the forum.