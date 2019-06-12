Hikmet Hajiyev: Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to Europe’s energy security

By Trend





Work on the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is currently underway and within the schedule, Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said during an event dedicated to Azerbaijan's foreign policy held at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, USA, Trend reports.

As of now, the Shah Deniz-2, TANAP and South Caucasus Gas Pipeline projects, which are integral to the SGC initiative, have already been finalized, and work is progressing on the TAP project, according to Hajiyev.

“As an alternative source and an alternative route for energy, it is going to contribute to Europe’s energy security,” he said.

Hajiyev added that the SGC initiative also benefits the participating countries in other ways, such as the creation of new jobs, and said that it is a “beneficial cooperation for everyone”.

Touching on the proposed Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is a transit country in this case, and that the importers and exporters need to come to a decision. “As a transit country, we are ready to play our role,” he said.

Hajiyev also touched on the One Belt-One Road initiative and Azerbaijan’s participation in this initiative.

“For us, the One Belt-One Road initiative resonates well with the ancient concept of the Silk Road, because historically Azerbaijan was part of the Silk Road. Therefore, within the One Belt-One Road initiative, its connectivity component seems quite attractive for Azerbaijan,” he said.

Noting that Azerbaijan is becoming a transport hub, Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan sees a lot of cargo potential between China and Europe, where Azerbaijan can provide its transport and transit role.

“We are transforming Azerbaijan from a ‘landlocked’ country to a ‘land-linked’ country,” he said.

The Atlantic Council, an influential think tank operating in Washington, DC, USA, hosted an event dedicated to Azerbaijan's foreign policy on June 11.

During the event moderated by former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Morningstar, a conversation was held with Hikmet Hajiyev.