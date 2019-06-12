Timeframe for Azerbaijan’s Laki-Gabala railway construction announced

By Trend





The Laki-Gabala railway will be constructed in Azerbaijan by the end of 2019, Ali Gasimov, Head of Tariff Policy and Marketing Department of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said.

Gasimov made the remarks at the conference within the 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

“The railways will be laid until the middle of next year,” he added.

Gasimov stressed that the Swiss company Stadler’s trains are planned to be used at that railway.

On Dec. 11, 2018, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order “On measures to build the Laki-Gabala railway”.

According to the order, 30 million manats have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC from the funds envisaged in the “Allocation of funds provided in the Azerbaijani state budget for state investments (expenses) for 2018” program approved upon the presidential order dated Jan. 22, 2018 to prepare the design estimates for the construction of the Laki-Gabala railway line, alienate the land plots where construction work will be carried out and conduct the repair work.

The construction of the new railway line will contribute to the improvement of tourism infrastructure and facilitation of access to the tourist facilities.