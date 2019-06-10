Azerbaijan's SME Development Agency to hold educational event for entrepreneurs

By Trend





Another educational event will be held for entrepreneurs on June 12, organized by the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, with the support of Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

The event will be dedicated to the topic of public services.

Representatives of Azerishig OJSC, Azerigaz PA, Azersu OJSC, Azerenergy OJSC and Melioration and Water Economy OJSC will answer businessmen’s questions about connecting to public utilities, servicing in this area, and the relevant amendments to the legislation.

The "Friend of SMEs" offices operating in 13 cities and districts of Azerbaijan will support entrepreneurs wishing to join the event.

The SME Development Agency periodically organizes online educational events, which more than 1,500 entrepreneurs have already taken part in.