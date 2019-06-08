Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 34.5525 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,248.8535 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 27
2,187.5430
June 3
2,231.3775
May 28
-
June 4
2,249.2530
May 29
2,178.4990
June 5
-
May 30
2,172.5065
June 6
-
May 31
2,197.5390
June 7
2,265.9300
Average weekly
2,184.0209
Average weekly
2,248.8535
Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.4069 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0874 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 27
24.8578
June 3
24.8961
May 28
-
June 4
25.0631
May 29
24.4726
June 5
-
May 30
24.4624
June 6
-
May 31
24.6979
June 7
25.3030
Average weekly
24.6227
Average weekly
25.0874
Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 5.7715 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,374.8863 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 27
1,366.7150
June 3
1,362.6350
May 28
-
June 4
1,393.6175
May 29
1,358.9630
June 5
-
May 30
1,347.5050
June 6
-
May 31
1,350.3100
June 7
1,368.4065
Average weekly
1,355.8732
Average weekly
1,374.8863
Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 12.4185 manats or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,280.1788 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 27
2,263.8050
June 3
2,287.5285
May 28
-
June 4
2,253.0610
May 29
2,290.3930
June 5
-
May 30
2,277.2605
June 6
-
May 31
2,326.9685
June 7
2,299.9470
Average weekly
2,289.6068
Average weekly
2,280.1788