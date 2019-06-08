Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (June 3-June 7), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 27 1.7 June 3 1.7 May 28 - June 4 1.7 May 29 1.7 June 5 - May 30 1.7 June 6 - May 31 1.7 June 7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0154 manats or about 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9092 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 27 1.9052 June 3 1.9001 May 28 - June 4 1.9120 May 29 1.8981 June 5 - May 30 1.8938 June 6 - May 31 1.8918 June 7 1.9155 Average weekly 1.8972 Average weekly 1.9092

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 27 0.0264 June 3 0.0259 May 28 - June 4 0.0260 May 29 0.0263 June 5 - May 30 0.0262 June 6 - May 31 0.0260 June 7 0.0262 Average weekly 0.0262 Average weekly 0.0260

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.