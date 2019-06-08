Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (June 3-June 7), Trendreports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 27
1.7
June 3
1.7
May 28
-
June 4
1.7
May 29
1.7
June 5
-
May 30
1.7
June 6
-
May 31
1.7
June 7
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0154 manats or about 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9092 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 27
1.9052
June 3
1.9001
May 28
-
June 4
1.9120
May 29
1.8981
June 5
-
May 30
1.8938
June 6
-
May 31
1.8918
June 7
1.9155
Average weekly
1.8972
Average weekly
1.9092
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 27
0.0264
June 3
0.0259
May 28
-
June 4
0.0260
May 29
0.0263
June 5
-
May 30
0.0262
June 6
-
May 31
0.0260
June 7
0.0262
Average weekly
0.0262
Average weekly
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 27
0.2794
June 3
0.2903
May 28
-
June 4
0.2915
May 29
0.2814
June 5
-
May 30
0.2826
June 6
-
May 31
0.2877
June 7
0.2929
Average weekly
0.2828
Average weekly
0.2915