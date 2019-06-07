Construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge nears completion

By Trend





A group of senior officials of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and other state institutions inspected the checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Russian border and the construction of an automobile bridge across the Samur River, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service.

The event was attended by Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev; Chairman of the State Customs Committee, customs service Lieutenant-General Safar Mehdiyev; and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov.

During the inspection, issues related to the current situation at the "Samur" customs and border checkpoint and to regulation of interaction of local departments of the State Customs Committee and the State Border Service were discussed, and a number of reports were made by the officials.

Due to a significant increase in passenger and freight traffic (including agricultural freight from Azerbaijan to Russia) and the strengthening of measures to ensure border security, instructions were given to tighten customs and border control on the crossing of the state border by people, vehicles and cargo.

An inspection of the progress of restoration works at the “Samur” customs and border checkpoint and of the construction of an automobile bridge was carried out.

The inspectors were informed about the current and upcoming construction work. It was noted that the work is planned to be completed soon. The bridge will be 325.3 meters long and 17.3 meters wide. The roadway will consist of 3 lanes.

The opening of the new bridge will allow vehicles to pass across the border faster and will further increase the freight traffic between the two countries. Furthermore, this bridge is part of the project to expand the effectiveness of the North-South transport corridor.