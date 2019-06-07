Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats

By Trend





The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction on June 10 to raise 150 million manats, Trendreports referring to the CBA on June 7.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary between 6.51 and 8.49 percent.

The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days. The Central Bank began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June.

Presently, thirty banks including two state-owned ones operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 7)