Oil prices extend gains, move further away from five-month lows

By Trend





Oil prices rose around 1% on Friday to move further away from five-month lows hit earlier in the week, buoyed by a report that Washington could postpone trade tariffs on Mexico and signs OPEC and other producers may extend crude supply cuts, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.8%, at $62.17 a barrel by 0041, having risen earlier to $62.41. They gained 1.7% on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 50 cents, or 1%, at $53.09 per barrel, after trading as high as $53.33. They finished the previous session 1.8% higher.

On Wednesday, Brent and WTI sank to their lowest levels since mid-January at $59.45 and $50.60 respectively, after U.S. crude production hit a new record-high and stockpiles climbed to their highest since July 2017.

By then, both contracts were in bear-market territory, having lost more than 20% from peaks reached in late April.