Reconstruction of Baku’s power supply system underway

By Azernews

Azerbaijan has always been rich in its energy resources, so the power industry of the country is developing at a fast pace.

In order to enhance the supply of electricity to Baku, the surrounding settlements and the country's regions, the largest electrical power producer of Azerbaijan Azerenerji OJSC carries out reconstruction, complex repair and rehabilitation work at electric power plants and systemically significant 220 and 110-kilovolt substations, a source in company told Trend.

The source said that 220-kilovolt substation “Khirdalan”, the substation “Mushfig” in the Badamdar settlement, the stations in Baku and adjacent settlements, as well as seventeen 100-kilovolt substations in the Azerbaijani regions are being fully reconstructed.

“Zabrat” and “Sulfanol” substations located in Baku and in Sumgayit cities, respectively, are also reconstructed and restoration at other substations will be finished in the coming months.

The reconstruction of substations include different measures such as substitution of transformers with more powerful ones which is necessary to prevent accidents and in case of equipment overheating.

The source said that reconstruction is very important to redirect the load from one substation to another, eliminating losses and, most importantly, better supply of electricity to consumers.

It was noted that the substations were reinforced by more than 250 megawatt-amperes as a result of repairing transformers and their replacement with new ones, in addition to the substations reconstructed as part of the Rehabilitation Program.

Earlier, within the framework of the Rehabilitation Program, the production capacity of the Janub power plant was increased from 520 MW to 720 MW.

Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 22.52 billion kilowatt-hours in 2018, thus showing an increase of 3.4 percent compared to 2017.

The electricity exports to Russia, Georgia, Iran and Turkey increased by 175 million kilowatt-hours or 14.2 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. Azerenergy OJSC is the main exporter of electric energy in Azerbaijan.