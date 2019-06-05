Acting Chairman of Baku Stock Exchange board appointed

By Trend





Acting Chairman of Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) board has been appointed at a meeting of the BSE CJSC shareholders, Trend reports referring to BSE.

As was reported, Chairman of the BSE board Vugar Namazov resigned on his own accord in connection with a new job.

Namazov said that Eldar Abdullayev, member of the BSE board and head of the operations and IT department, will temporarily fulfil the duties of the Chairman of the BSE board.

At the meeting, financial results for 2018 were approved and the budget for 2019 was discussed and approved. During the meeting, a new composition of the audit committee was also formed.




