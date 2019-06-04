Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of gold, silver and platinum increased in Azerbaijan on June 4 compared to the prices of June 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.8755 manats to 2,249.253 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.167 manats to 25.0631 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 30.9825 manats to 1,393.6175 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 34.4675 manats to 2,253.061 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 4, 2019 June 3, 2019 Gold XAU 2,249.2530 2,231.3775 Silver XAG 25.0631 24.8961 Platinum XPT 1,393.6175 1,362.6350 Palladium XPD 2,253.0610 2,287.5285