TODAY.AZ / Business

Tax audits in Azerbaijan down, tax payments increase

04 June 2019 [12:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


In January-May 2019, revenues to the state budget through the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan increased by 262 million manats, Deputy Minister for Taxes Sahib Alakbarov said at a conference dedicated to the Day of Entrepreneurs, Trendreports.

According to Alakbarov, revenues to the state budget amounted to more than 3 billion manats, which is 286.5 million manats more than the projected figures.

The deputy minister noted that today there are more than 1 million taxpayers in Azerbaijan, and that the number of on-site inspections is declining.

"In 5 months, only 176 field tax audits were conducted, which is 4 times less than the figure of the same period last year," he said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/183232.html

Print version

Views: 178

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also