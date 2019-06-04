New appointment made at Deloitte Azerbaijan

By Trend





Jamal Hasanov has been appointed Audit & Assurance Partner at Deloitte Azerbaijan.

Jamal joined the Audit & Assurance practice of Deloitte in Azerbaijan as a Director in December 2017. With more than 16 years of experience in Big Four in the CIS region and in the UK, Jamal will further strengthen the leadership team at Deloitte to serve the ever-growing business needs of our clients in the region.

Jamal graduated from the American University in Bulgaria with Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Financial Management in 2003. Right after university, Jamal joined the audit practice of a Big Four company in Baku and served major Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals and Telecommunications clients in the CIS region for eight years, quickly progressing through the ranks to Senior Manager. In 2011, Jamal moved to London, UK, to join EMEIA Capital Markets team and to work on various complex cross-border capital raising transactions, as well as divestments, mergers and acquisitions.

During the following six years in his Capital Markets role, Jamal spent considerable time in Singapore working on a number of high-profile deals while being embedded into a client’s M&A team. Jamal also served as the interim Director of External Reporting and Group Consolidation during a client secondment at a major SEC-registered technology company based in Amsterdam in 2015-2016.

Commenting on Jamal’s promotion, Deloitte Azerbaijan’s Managing Partner Nuran Kerimov has said: Jamal’s appointment as Audit & Assurance Partner is a great reflection of the growth of Deloitte’s business in Azerbaijan and will enable us to deliver quality services to our clients in Azerbaijan and the CIS region”.