Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 278M manats

By Trend





The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 27-31 amounted to 278.1 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth almost 199 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of two million notes at a price of 99.4959 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 43.3 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $215,100 (365,600 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 42.9 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 51,600 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations amounted to 35.8 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on June 3)