Azerbaijani startups to soon reach European level

By Trend

Azerbaijani startups will be entered into the database of SEP (Cross-Industry Pan-European Open Innovation Platform), Tofig Babayev, Director of Azerbaijan’s Regional Information Technologies Academy (RITA), coordinator of EU’s Harmonization of the Digital Markets (HDM) in the Eastern Partnership program for Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to him, the process will be completed within the next 2 weeks.

“Our task is to bring our start-ups to the European level. The EU has a platform for registering start-ups. Unfortunately, we could not register there before,” Babayev said.

He added that it became clear at the two-day seminar of the EU Eastern Partnership countries held in Baku that this was only a technical issue.

"We informed the European Commission. In the next 2 weeks, Azerbaijani start-ups will be entered into the database of the European platform," Babayev said.