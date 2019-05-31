Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for economic cooperation

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, Trend reports referring to local Altyn Asyr TV channel.

The head of state noted that today the relations between the two countries are developing quite successfully due to the presence of enormous potential and readiness to expand mutually beneficial partnership.

As he emphasized, this cooperation is based on the long-standing traditions of friendship and fraternity of the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples, common spiritual and cultural values, and adherence to the principles of peace and humanism in international issues.

An exchange of views took place on the issues on the agenda of the current meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government.

The parties discussed various areas of bilateral relations, noting the existence of great opportunities and prospects for effective partnership in trade, economic, energy and other areas. It was noted that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have significant reserves of oil and gas, which creates optimal conditions for organizing long-term energy supplies to the countries of the Eurasian continent.

The geographical position of the two countries, linked by the Great Silk Road since ancient times, is also a favorable factor for the successful multiplication of efforts in the implementation of projects on the formation of transcontinental transit-transport corridors of North-South and East-West, the news report says.

With modern transport and logistics infrastructure including seaports in the Caspian Sea, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan can provide efficient and cost-effective transportation of goods by the shortest routes.