Exploration on Azerbaijan’s Babek structure may begin next year

By Trend





Exploration on Azerbaijan’s Babek structure may begin in 2020, Vagif Aliyev, head of the Investments Division of Azerbaijan’s state-owned company SOCAR, told reporters at the Caspian Oil and Gas conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s Satti drilling rig will be delivered to Azerbaijan and modernized.

At first it will be used for reconnaissance in the shallow waters around the Absheron Peninsula (SWAP), where BP operates, and then used on the Babek structure, Aliyev added.

"If everything goes well, we may be able to use this well in the future for production," he said.

As of now, it is planned to drill one well in the structure, with several more wells to be drilled in the future, Aliyev noted.