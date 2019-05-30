TODAY.AZ / Business

SOCAR president reveals start dates oil & gas production at major Azerbaijani fields

30 May 2019 [13:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Oil and gas production in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Absheron fields is planned to start in 2021-2022, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference in Baku on May 30, Trend reports.

He also noted that drilling at Ashrafi, Dan Ulduzu, Aypara and Shafag-Asiman fields is planned to begin in the near future.

Speaking about the Bulla Deniz field, Abdullayev noted that one of the main goals is to increase gas production and maintain oil production at a stable level.

