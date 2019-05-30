French MP: Economic development amazing in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan conducts an independent policy and does not depend on the big powers, French MP Jean-Luc Reitzer said at the conference entitled ‘Azerbaijan in Eurospace’ in Baku, Trend reports on May 29.

“The economic development is amazing in Azerbaijan,” he said. “Not only the city center but also the country’s districts are greatly developing.”

"You managed to maintain the balance, a policy of good neighborliness,” Reitzer said of Azerbaijan. “I am pleased with the tolerance in the country. Azerbaijan is a very safe country."







