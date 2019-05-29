Azerbaijan's output of oil products increase

By Trend





In January-April 2019, production of oil products in Azerbaijan in total amounted to 1.02 billion manats, which is 3.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

SOCAR, which is the sole producer of oil products in Azerbaijan, is currently modernizing its processing facilities as the fuel consumption has increased in the country.

Azerbaijan produced 4.76 million tons of oil products in 2018 compared to 4.65 million tons in 2017.

Azerbaijan’s output of oil products:

Oil products January-April 2019 (1,000 tons) January-April 2018 (1,000 tons) Difference (%) Gasoline 397.7 414.4 96.0 Naphtha 104.2 73.5 141.8 Kerosene 196.5 191.6 102.6 Diesel fuel 682.0 667.8 102.1 Fuel oil 25.7 23.5 109.4 Lubricants 5.4 14.0 30.0 Oil bitumen 49.2 85.1 57.8 Oil coke 81.8 88.1 92.8