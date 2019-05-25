TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

25 May 2019 [17:45] - TODAY.AZ

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 20-May 24), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 13

1.7

May 20

1.7

May 14

1.7

May 21

1.7

May 15

1.7

May 22

1.7

May 16

1.7

May 23

1.7

May 17

1.7

May 24

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0046 manats or about 0.24 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8971 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 13

1.9090

May 20

1.8962

May 14

1.9107

May 21

1.8970

May 15

1.9056

May 22

1.8964

May 16

1.9057

May 23

1.8952

May 17

1.9005

May 24

1.9008

Average weekly

1.9063

Average weekly

1.8971

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 13

0.0260

May 20

0.0263

May 14

0.0260

May 21

0.0264

May 15

0.0262

May 22

0.0264

May 16

0.0263

May 23

0.0264

May 17

0.0263

May 24

0.0262

Average weekly

0.0262

Average weekly

0.0263

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.93 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2796 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 13

0.2849

May 20

0.2805

May 14

0.2791

May 21

0.2815

May 15

0.2806

May 22

0.2805

May 16

0.2821

May 23

0.2775

May 17

0.2798

May 24

0.2779

Average weekly

0.2813

Average weekly

0.2796


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/182925.html

Print version

Views: 75

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also