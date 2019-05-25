Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 20-May 24), Trendreports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 13
1.7
May 20
1.7
May 14
1.7
May 21
1.7
May 15
1.7
May 22
1.7
May 16
1.7
May 23
1.7
May 17
1.7
May 24
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0046 manats or about 0.24 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8971 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 13
1.9090
May 20
1.8962
May 14
1.9107
May 21
1.8970
May 15
1.9056
May 22
1.8964
May 16
1.9057
May 23
1.8952
May 17
1.9005
May 24
1.9008
Average weekly
1.9063
Average weekly
1.8971
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 13
0.0260
May 20
0.0263
May 14
0.0260
May 21
0.0264
May 15
0.0262
May 22
0.0264
May 16
0.0263
May 23
0.0264
May 17
0.0263
May 24
0.0262
Average weekly
0.0262
Average weekly
0.0263
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.93 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2796 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 13
0.2849
May 20
0.2805
May 14
0.2791
May 21
0.2815
May 15
0.2806
May 22
0.2805
May 16
0.2821
May 23
0.2775
May 17
0.2798
May 24
0.2779
Average weekly
0.2813
Average weekly
0.2796