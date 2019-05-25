Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
Trend:
Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 12.5715 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,170.1775 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 13
2,183.0125
May 20
2,169.9990
May 14
2,209.1160
May 21
2,168.6475
May 15
2,201.6445
May 22
2,165.4430
May 16
2,204.0840
May 23
2,164.2275
May 17
2,187.0500
May 24
2,182.5705
Average weekly
2,196.9814
Average weekly
2,170.1775
Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2286 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.5927 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 13
24.9944
May 20
24.5466
May 14
25.1851
May 21
24.5459
May 15
25.1472
May 22
24.5601
May 16
25.1434
May 23
24.5358
May 17
24.7221
May 24
24.7752
Average weekly
25.0384
Average weekly
24.5927
Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 35.3345 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.1318 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 13
1,451.4515
May 20
1,400.0690
May 14
1,467.7630
May 21
1,393.9150
May 15
1,456.4580
May 22
1,379.2950
May 16
1,439.5090
May 23
1,357.6455
May 17
1,412.2070
May 24
1,364.7345
Average weekly
1,445.4777
Average weekly
1,379.1318
Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 0.6545 manats or 0.03 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,248.1038 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 13
2,273.1040
May 20
2,244.4165
May 14
2,262.1475
May 21
2,276.0110
May 15
2,277.7875
May 22
2,245.1050
May 16
2,272.3645
May 23
2,231.2245
May 17
2,262.6575
May 24
2,243.7620
Average weekly
2,269.6122
Average weekly
2,248.1038