Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan returns over 6M AZN to state budget

By Trend





The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan returned over 6 million manats to the state budget during the first 5 months of this year, Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, said at a meeting of the working group of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), Trend reports.

According to the chairman, this amount was recovered as a result of sending the results of the audit checks to law enforcement agencies. There were 9 such cases last year, due to which 23 million manats were returned to the budget.

Moreover, errors and omissions were identified in inventory purchases, as well as incomplete tasks in progress in various departments, the chairman added.

"The results of 2 inspections carried out since the beginning of the year were sent to law enforcement agencies, and criminal proceedings were instituted in connection with them," Gulmammadov said.