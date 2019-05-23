TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

23 May 2019 [16:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on May 23 compared to the prices of May 22, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 1.2155 manats to 2,164.2275 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0243 manats to 24.5358 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21.6495 manats to 1,357.6455 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 13.8805 manats to 2,231.2245 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

May 23, 2019

May 22, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,164.2275

2,165.4430

Silver

XAG

24.5358

24.5601

Platinum

XPT

1,357.6455

1,379.2950

Palladium

XPD

2,231.2245

2,245.1050

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 23)

